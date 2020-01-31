2 killed in Texas campus shooting

Houston, Feb 4 (IANS) Two people were killed and another injured in a shooting at a university campus in northern Texas, police said.

According to the campus police at the Texas A&M University-Commerce, about 480 km north of state capital Houston, the shooting took place on Monday at a residence hall, reports Xinhua news agency.

The police said officers have been stationed throughout the campus, and the residence hall and its surrounding areas were still blocked off “due to the ongoing investigation”.

Texas A&M University-Commerce is the third-largest institution in the Texas A&M University System, with an enrollment of over 12,000 students.

The police were yet to make any arrests.

–IANS

ksk/