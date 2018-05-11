2 men charged with kidnapping at Brampton

Two Brampton residents Gurvinder Dhillon, 31, and Amninder Jahjj, 26, have been charged with kidnapping, extortion, assault with a weapon, assault, drug possession and possession of stolen property.

The two men have been accused of kidnapping and forcing a 24-year-old into the back seat of a stolen car in a Brampton Walmart parking lot Thursday, May 3.

They now face 14 charges, but the victim, who was wanted on an arrest warrant in Toronto, also ended up charged with obstructing police.

Halton Regional Police say the victim was roughed up with a “makeshift weapon” and a knife, and eventually driven to Mohawk Slots and Raceway in Milton at around 9:25 p.m.

He was held for about four hours before he escaped at the casino at around 1:35 a.m. Friday, May 4. He flagged down security, and police were called.

He suffered minor injuries.

Police searched the casino and arrested two suspects.

Police said the victim and the suspects know each other, and a knife in a sheath was seized from the front driver’s seat of the stolen car. A small amount of drugs was also seized from the vehicle.

Police allege the victim was kidnapped in an attempt to extort money from him.

Dhillon was also charged with breach of probation and breach of an undertaking.

Halton police arrested the victim later that day, alleging he gave investigators a false name when he was found because he was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant in Toronto. He was charged with obstructing police and released into the custody of Toronto police. – CINEWS