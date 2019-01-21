2 men suffocate to death in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Two persons were found suffocated to death on Thursday morning after they left a clay oven (tandoor) burning overnight in their room here, police said.

The deceased, identified as Ranjit (45) and Chandan (25), went to sleep on Wednesday night without putting out the tandoor in a house in Delhi’s Civil Line area, police said.

“They were working as household helps. There was no window for ventilation in the room,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said, adding that further investigation is underway.

–IANS

