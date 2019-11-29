2 more held for objectionable posts on Hyderabad rape case

Hyderabad, Dec 4 (IANS) Police in Hyderabad and Cyberabad on Wednesday arrested two more persons for posting abusive and derogatory comments on social media in the wake of gruesome gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian here.

Hyderabad police took into custody Sai Nath of Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district for posting objectionable comments about the victim. He is the second youth to be arrested for derogatory comments.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad Police also arrested a man for making abusive comment about a prominent woman leader on Facebook while reacting to the gruesome crime.

Anil Kumar Ambala, 28, a resident Gundrampally Village in Telangana’s Nalgonda district, was taken into custody.

The police acted on the complaint of Vijaya Kesari, a resident of Hyderabad, that she found a vulgar and objectionable comment by Anil Kumar.

Hyderabad police had on Tuesday arrested a youth for allegedly making derogatory comment on social media about the victim.

Chavan Sriram, a resident of Nizamabad district of Telangana, was nabbed for making the vulgar comment on Facebook about Disha, as the victim of the horrific is being called by the police.

Police on November 30 had registered a suomoto case against some unknown persons who uploaded photos of the recent victim of sexual violence and murder and posted objectionable comments with Facebook profile ‘Stalin Sriram’ and others. “These posts are very derogatory, obscene and vulgar,” the police said.

The veterinarian was gang-raped and murdered by four persons near Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on the night of November 27. They later dumped the body near Shadnagar town and set afire.

