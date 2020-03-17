2 more test COVID-19 positive in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) Karnataka Health Minister B. Sriramulu on Wednesday confirmed two more positive coronavirus cases in the state, raising the total to 13.

“Two more COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bengaluru on Wednesday, taking the total infected cases to 13,” tweeted Sriramulu.

He said the two new cases included a 56-year-old city-based man who returned from the US on March 6 and a 25-year-old woman who returned from Spain.

“Both are admitted in designated isolated hospital,” Sriramulu added.

