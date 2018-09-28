2 NC men killed as militants open fire in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 5 (IANS) Two party workers of the National Conference (NC) were killed and another critically injured on Friday as militants opened fire in the old city area here, police said.

The terrorists targeted the NC workers in Karfali Mohalla. The one injured has been shifted to a hospital.

The NC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have boycotted the municipal and Panchayat polls in the state slated for October and November-December, respectively.

–IANS

sq/in