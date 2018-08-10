2 Pakistani soldiers killed on LoC

Srinagar, Aug 14 (IANS) The Indian Army said on Tuesday that two Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Monday, an Indian soldier was killed in the LoC’s Tangdhar sector in unprovoked firing from the Pakistani side.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia told IANS: “The Indian Army responded to the unprovoked ceasefire violations and repeated attempts to facilitate infiltration by the Pakistan Army in Tangdhar.

“Our troops carried out calibrated operations last night in which two Pakistani soldiers were killed.”

–IANS

sq/ksk/sed