2 pilots bodies caution AI on re-hiring retired staff

Chennai, March 19 (IANS) The Indian Commercial Pilots’ Association (ICPA) and the Indian Pilots’ Guild (IPG) on Thursday told the Chairman of Air India that they would not be able to extend their cooperation for cost-cutting measures if the non-essential contracts are not terminated immediately.

In a joint letter, Captain T. Praveen Keerthi, General Secretary of ICPA and Captain Kanav Hingorani, General Secretary, IPG conveyed the message to Chairman, Air India.

The two organisations are opposed to hiring of retired non-technical personnel by Air India.

According to them, the payment of wages and allowances for serving frontline employees in all the core functions is delayed by three weeks due to shortage of funds.

“Yet more than 200 superannuated non-technical managerial personnel have been given contracts in AI (Air India) and its subsidiaries,” Keerthi and Hingorani said in their letter.

“How is their contribution to the turnaround process, or towards revenue generation of the company quantified, post retirement, when their track record at Air India has been dismal while in regular service,” they asked.

According to them, a prudent decision is to terminate such non-essential contracts at all levels with immediate effect.

“Till such time, we will not be in a position to extend our co-operation towards any cost-cutting measures,” the two organisations said.

In March this year a similar demand was made by Air Corporations Employees Union (ACEU).

