2 policemen killed in J&K attack

Srinagar, June 12 (IANS) Two policemen were killed on Tuesday in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The militants launched an attack on the police guards at the Pulwama court complex.

“Two policemen were killed and one was injured in this attack. The militants escaped with the service rifles of the victims,” the police said.

Tuesday’s attack took place on the holiest Muslim night of ‘Shab-e-Qadra’ when devotees in the pray for penance and peace.

Last year, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ayub Pandit was lynched by an unruly mob on ‘Shab-e-Qadra’ last year in Srinagar’s Nowhatta area.

–IANS

