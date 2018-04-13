2 shot dead in Pakistan’s Quetta

Islamabad, April 16 (IANS) Bike-borne assailants killed at least two persons and injured five others outside a church in Pakistan’s Quetta city, police said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Abdur Razzaq Cheema said on Sunday unknown gunmen sprayed bullets at people from the Christian community in the Essa Nagri area of the Balochistan capital.

The wounded, included two women. All injured were reported to be stable by the hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

The assailants managed to flee the scene, the police said. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

At least four members of a Christian family were shot dead in Quetta earlier in April.

