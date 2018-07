Srinagar, July 10 (IANS) Two soldiers were injured on Tuesday in an ongoing gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.

The security forces surrounded Kumdalan village after receiving a tip-off about holed-up militants.

“When challenged, the militants opened fire. The injured soldiers of the 44 Rashtriya Rifles

have been shifted to an Army hospital in Srinagar for treatment,” the police said.

