2 stabbed at Sony Music’s London headquarters

London, Nov 2 (IANS) Two people were stabbed at Sony Music’s headquarters in west London on Friday, the police said.

The Metropolitan police said officers with firearms and the London ambulance service were called to the scene shortly after 11 a.m., the Guardian reported.

People were evacuated from the building and the roads nearby were closed.

“At this time, we believe two people are injured… One person, believed to be behind the incident, has been arrested and at this stage we are not looking for anyone else,” the police said.

Officials said that there was no evidence of firearms being involved and the incident was not being treated as terror related.

Witnesses near the record label’s offices in Derry Street, Kensington, reported workers running away from the building, which is opposite Northcliffe House, the home of the Daily Mail, Independent, Metro, and other media organisations.

Neither of those stabbed suffered life-threatening injuries, Scotland Yard said. Evacuations had taken place “as a precaution” and officers remain at the scene.

–IANS

soni/bg