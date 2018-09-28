2 students immolate self over love affair

Hyderabad, Oct 1 (IANS) Inspired by a Telugu film, two Class 10 students committed self-immolation over fear of failure in love affair in Telangana’s Jagtiyal town, police said on Monday.

Contrary to initial reports that they allegedly died in a clash over an affair with the same girl, the investigations revealed that they took the extreme step after their parents chided them for continuously chatting with girls.

Both the students, aged 16, consumed liquor before pouring petrol on themselves and committing self-immolation. The incident occurred in the town about 190 km from here.

The police officer said the students were inspired by recent film ‘RX 100’ in which the hero ends his life for his lover.

K. Mahender died on the spot while Ravi Teja, who sustained critical injuries succumbed in a hospital.

Their families had suspicion that there could be some conspiracy. The police, however, found that there was nobody else on the scene.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Venkatramna said the boys purchased petrol and consumed liquor before immolating self.

