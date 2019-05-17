2 trains collide in Philippines, 34 injured

Manila, May 19 (IANS) At least 34 people were injured when a “runaway” train rammed into another train in Metro Manila of the Philippines, officials said on Sunday.

Manila Light Rail Transit Authority spokesperson Hernando Cabrera told a press conference that the accident occurred 9.51 p.m. (local time) on Saturday between the Anonas and Araneta Centre Cubao Stations in Metro Manila.

The accident forced the train authority to suspend operation between the two stations on Sunday morning as the damaged trains were removed and the track cleared of any debris, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Cabrera, the runaway train that slammed into another train malfunctioned on Saturday afternoon, prompting train operators to park it on a pocket track between the two stations for towing.

But for a still unknown reason, he said, the non-functioning train moved, rolled onto the eastbound tracks and started moving towards Cubao station, into the path of an oncoming train in the opposite direction.

The driver of the train in the opposite direction was ordered to stop and the passengers were told to brace for impact, Cabrera said.

Light Rail Transit Authority launched an investigation to determine why the parked train rolled out of the pocket track despite all its system was off.

The train authority’s Administrator Reynaldo Berroya said that the company will pay for the medical expenses of the injured.

–IANS

soni/