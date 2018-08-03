20 cows mowed down by Shatabdi train in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Services on the New Delhi-Ambala rail route were affected for over an hour after at least 20 cows were killed by a speeding train on Wednesday evening, railway officials said.

“The cattle were hit by the Kalka Shatabdi Express train between Holambi Kalan and Narela in the national capital,” Northern Railway spokesperson Nitin Chowdhary said.

He said the incident occurred around 5.44 p.m.

The official said that the train driver applied emergency brakes after seeing the herd on the tracks but the animals were still run over as the train was speeding at that time.

He said that the train left the spot around 6.55 p.m. after railways staff cleared the tracks of the carcasses.

–IANS

aks/tsb