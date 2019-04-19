20 killed in Sri Lanka churches, hotels blasts (2nd Lead)

Colombo, April 21 (IANS) At least 20 people were killed and over 200 others injured in six explosions on Sunday that targeted churches and five-star hotels in Sri Lanka, media reports said.

According to the island nation’s The Daily Mirror newspaper, explosions were reported as hundreds of worshipers gathered at the St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade, Kotahena, St. Sebastian’s Church in Katuwapitiya in Katana, and a third one in Batticaloa to commemorate Easter Sunday.

Blasts where also reported at the Shangri-La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury five-star hotels in Colombo.

The newspaper also said that there were several foreign tourists among the victims.

Images on social media showed the inside the St. Sebastian church with a shattered ceiling and blood on the pews, reports the BBC.

No-one has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks.

–IANS

ksk