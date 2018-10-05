20 killed in US car crash

New York, Oct 8 (IANS) Twenty people were killed on Sunday in a crash involving a wedding limousine in the US town of Schoharie, 257 km from New York, police said.

The New York State police confirmed the death toll but said names of the victims would not be released because their next-of-kin are still being notified, according to a press release by the New York State Police, Xinhua reported.

Details of the crash were unclear. The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending investigators to the site, in front of Apple Barrel Country Store and Cafe.

The Albany Times Union said the limo speeded down a hill and crashed into bystanders outside the store. The New York State Police said they would hold a news conference on the incident later on Sunday.

–IANS

pgh/