20 militants killed in anti-terror raids in Egypt

Cairo, Aug 29 (IANS) The Egyptian Army on Wednesday said that 20 militants have been killed over the past few days in anti-terror raids in Sinai province and the Western Desert region.

In Sinai, the forces have killed 13 militants, destroyed 18 hideouts and captured 18 wanted suspects, according to Egyptian military spokesman Tamer al-Refai.

The forces have also defused 41 explosive devices and destroyed 49 vehicles used by militants and smugglers, Xinhua quoted the spokesman as saying.

The raids are part of the “Sinai 2018” comprehensive anti-terror operation, which has killed more than 400 militants since its launch in February, with more than 30 soldiers losing their lives during the confrontations.

