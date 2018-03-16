20-year-old Kashmiri youth dies in hospital

Srinagar, March 22 (IANS) A 20-year-old youth tortured by unidentified gunmen earlier this month in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, died on Thursday in a hospital here, police said.

Omais Bhat was abducted from Qaimoh area on March 8.

“The youth had been tortured by the unidentified gunmen with an intention to kill him,” police sources said.

“He was found unconscious a few hours after his abduction and was shifted to the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS).”

