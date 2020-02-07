2,000 J&K projects to be ready by March 2021

Srinagar, Feb 10 (IANS) To bolster economy and take the mission development ahead, nearly 2,000 projects are likely to be completed in J&K by March 2021.

“We have finished 300 delayed projects and are confident to complete 2,000 projects by March 2021. While 1,000 projects will be completed in this financial year, the rest in the next financial year,” said Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner (Finance), at a public grievance camp at Banquet Hall, here on Monday.

The government had adopted two-fold strategy to complete the languishing projects, he said. The new projects would be fully-funded to avoid delays, he added.

“Rarely any project will be allowed to go beyond two-three years,” he said and assured the contractors that they would be paid well in time.

On public grievances due to various projects, Mehta said a robust monitoring mechanism had been developed to resolve them.

The JKIDFC has taken up 2,274 delayed projects with an investment of Rs 9,111.25 crore and is giving preference to local labour and also ensuring their well-being.

Mehta said agriculture and horticulture were priority sectors. The government efforts were making people positive about development issues.

He advised officials to step up the pace of work to meet the deadline.

Apart from these, by March 422 of the 800 PHED (Public Health Engineering Department) projects would be completed and the Power Development Department would finish around 165 schemes, he said.

The Youth Services will deliver 77 projects, the Health Department 55, the Irrigation Department 59, Technical Education 20 and Housing and Industries Departments 48 schemes each by March.

The PWD (Public Works Department) will complete around 170 projects, including 65 bridges, by March 2021.

–IANS

