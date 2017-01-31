2005 Delhi blasts: Verdict on February 13

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) A court will deliver on February 13 its verdict in the 2005 Delhi serial blast case which killed over 60 people.

Additional Sessions Judge Reetesh Singh made the announcement. Tariq Ahmed Dar, Mohammed Hussain Fazili and Mohammed Rafiq Shah are facing trial in the case.

The court in 2008 framed charges against Dar, the alleged mastermind, and the other two for waging war against the state, conspiracy, collecting arms, murder and attempt to murder.

Delhi Police chargesheeted Dar, mentioning his call details that allegedly proved he was in touch with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives.

–IANS

