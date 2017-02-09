2016 brought huge uncertainty with global connectivity: Saudi expert

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) The year gone by has thrown up the huge paradox of globalisation with much uncertainty created by nationalist-protectionist trends, while simultaneous developments at local levels, particularly in the energy sector, showed how interdependent the world is, a top Saudi Arabian expert said on Thursday.

“The sheer volume of unexpected events in 2016 overwhelming for the sheer twists and turns,” former Chief Executive of Saudi oil major Aramco, Abdallah S. Jum’ah, said, while addressing the opening session of the World Energy Policy Summit here.

“Two aspects of the global geoeconomic environment are particularly striking. First, the high degree of uncertainty on the trajectory of recent developments,” he said, referring to the difficulty in predicting whether policies and events during 2016 would have implications that are transitory or long-term.

“At the same time, significant developments at the national and regional levels, particularly in energy development, show how interdependent the world is,” he added, giving the example of the volatility in global oil prices witnessed in 2016.

Highlighting the anti-globalising trends during last year that have increased the levels of uncertainty, Jum’ah cited the British vote to exit the EU (Brexit), the election of Donald Trump as US President with his declared intent to take America out of the UN talks on climate change, as well as the continuing war in Syria.

“The combination of uncertainty unleashed by recent developments along with global interconnectivity means that we are living through turbulent times,” the Saudi expert said.

–IANS

bc/sm/vm