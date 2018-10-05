2018 Para Asian Games: India pick 5 medals on Day 1
Jakarta, Oct 7 (IANS) India started its 2018 Para Asian Games campaign on a glorious note after bagging five medals on the opening day of the event.
Of the five medals, three were bronze and two silver.
The first medal, a bronze, came from badminton when the Indian men’s badminton team lost a close contest to Malaysia 1-2 in the semifinals.
Suhas Yathiraj won the first singles match after he thrashed Omar Bakri 21-8, 21-7. However, the Indian doubles pair comprising Raj Kumar and Tarun was outclassed 9-21, 8-21 by Cheah Honn and Saaba Hainul.
In the third singles, Chirag Baratha lost 14-32, 15-21 to Mohammad Ahmad as India lost 1-2.
In the 49 kg men’s powerlifting event, Farman Basha bagged the silver medal while Paramjeet Kumar settled for bronze.
Swimmer Devanshi Satijawon handed India the fourth medal as she bagged a silver in women’s 100 metre butterfly in S-10 category.
Another swimmer, Suyash Jadhav, clinched a bronze in the men’s 200 metre individual medley in SM-7 category.
–IANS
kk/mr