2018 Student Academy Award winners announced

California, Sep 13 (IANS) The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the names of 19 winners of its Student Academy Awards.

The competition, in its 45th year, received a total of 1,582 entries from 278 domestic and 122 international colleges and universities, which were voted upon by a record number of academy members, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The 2018 winners join the ranks of past title-holders, including filmmakers Spike Lee, Patricia Cardoso, Cary Fukunaga and Robert Zemeckis.

Also, this year the Student Academy Awards honour one returning winner in the Domestic Narrative category, Brian Robau, a silver medal winner in 2016 for “It’s Just a Gun” .

Additionally, for the first time, a team of five directors is being honoured in the International Animation category.

The winners will also be eligible to compete for this year’s Oscars in the Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film or Documentary Short Subject categories.

The Student Academy Awards were established in 1972 to provide a platform for emerging global talent by creating opportunities within the industry to showcase their work.

