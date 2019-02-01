2019 SEA Games swimming to serve as Tokyo Olympics qualifier

Manila, Feb 4 (IANS) The International Swimming Federation (FINA) has announced that the 2019 Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), which will be held in the Philippines from November 30 to December 11, have been certified as a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

This is the first time that the Philippines Swimming Inc (PSI), the Philippines swimming governing body, will host an Olympic qualifying event through the regional biennial meet, reports Xinhua news agency.

Swimmers participating in the SEA Games can shoot for the qualifying time “A” and qualifying time “B” standards of each Olympic event.

PSI President Lani Velasco stated on Sunday in response to FINA’s decision, that “We are very grateful that FINA has approved the 30th Southeast Asian Games as a qualifying meet for the Tokyo Olympics.”

“This unprecedented event is a great opportunity for our swimmers in the attainment of our goals in Philippines swimming,” she added.

