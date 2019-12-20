2019: The streaming game is all about crime, horror & reality

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) The streaming world in 2019 was all about unfolding sensational criminal cases, opening new love stories, giving some shrills while adding a dose of reality in the diverse world of the streaming services.

Amid some epic comebacks, fictional love tales and adventurous ride into a fantastical land, real-life stories were able to find a place for themselves. While some loved going inside the minds of criminals, some found it interesting to go through chapters of history told with a new lens and a new perspective.

It was also a year of follow ups.

If Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui embarked on a journey of self-discovery in the second chapter of “Sacred Games”, Miriam “Midge” Maisel (essayed by Rachel Brosnahan) continued navigating the world of comedy and trying to balance her personal life with her profession with season three of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and things got stranger with the third season of “Stranger Things”.

Actress Olivia Colman made her entry into “The Crown” universe as Queen Elizabeth II to take forward the story with the third season of Netflix show. The season charts the years between 1964 and 1976, exploring the complications and complexity of British royal family life.

“Black Mirror” also returned with fifth season to reflect the twisted relationship between humans and technology and the second season of “Inside Edge” gave a sneak peek into the cricket world.

With the streaming world expected to grow bigger in the year to come, IANS takes a moment to look back at the top ten shows which stood out: * WHEN THEY SEE US

The Netflix four-part documentary series narrated the true story of five teens — Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise, who were wrongfully convicted of raping a white woman in 1989. They were referred to as the Central Park Five or the Exonerated Five.

The show, infused with themes of racism and injustice done by criminal system, was made by Ava DuVernay. It won hearts as well as awards. Actor Jharrel Jerome made history by becoming the youngest person to win an Emmy in Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category for his portrayal of Korey Wise. * THE FAMILY MAN

National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee made his digital debut with “The Family Man”, which went on to become a global sensation. The Amazon Prime Video show brought forward story of a middle-class man, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. It takes audience into his life as he tries to protect the nation while balancing his family life along with his struggle due to the low paying nature of job. The edgy action-drama series by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK was weaved together with humour, which made it more endearing.

* MADE IN HEAVEN

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s “Made In Heaven” opened a dark side behind the dream wedding. It took the audience on the journey into the lives and lies of two wedding planners, Karan (essayed by Arjun Mathur) and Tara (Sobhita Dhulipala).

While Tara herself is trapped in an unhappy marriage, she is seen helping people get the wedding they always dreamt about, while solving obstacles. Karan is seen trying to accept his sexuality. The show also touches upon issues like infidelity and struggles gay people face in India. The second season is already in the works.

* CONVERSATIONS WITH A KILLER: THE TED BUNDY TAPES

The four-part Netflix documentary series opens the case of notorious serial killer Ted Bundy, delving deep into the story with archival footage, audio recordings and present-day interviews. Joe Berlinger narrates the life and death of Bundy. The most chilling part comes when one listens to the audio of Bundy not only accepting his crimes, but giving out horrid details.

* DELHI CRIME

Netflix’s original web series “Delhi Crime”, based on the Nirbhaya gang-rape case that shook the nation in 2012, got rave reviews for its sensitive portrayal of the case. Helmed by Indo-Canadian filmmaker Richie Mehta, the series chornicles how DCP (South) Chhaya Sharma (played by actress Shefali Shah) and her team solved the case and managed to catch the culprits despite several hiccups.

* FLEABAG SEASON 2

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “Fleabag” is a hilarious window into the mind and life of a witty and grief-riddled woman in London, who is trying to cope up with her anger and grief. She is unabashed about her sex life, and not guilty when she falls for a priest. Waller-Bridge, who also created the show, used dark comedy to tackle mental health.

Waller-Bridge won Lead Actress in a Comedy Series trophy at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards gala, where the Amazon show was also named as the best comedy series.

* MINDHUNTER SEASON 2

Holden Ford (essayed by Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (essayed by Holt McCallany) were also back with the second season of “Mindhunter” as they continued to explore the world of crime by interviewing serial killers. A mix of fact and fiction, the show is based on the true story of the man who pioneered the science of profiling serial killers.

* RUSSIAN DOLL

It was the hilarious loop of life and death in “Russian Doll” which won over the audience as well as the critics. The show follows life of 36-year old Nadia (essayed by Natasha Lyonne) as she tries to find the reason behind being doomed to repeat her birthday on a time loop, which always end with her death. It is co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland.

* CRIMINAL JUSTICE

An Indian adaptation of the show of popular British television drama series, the show captures Aditya Sharma’s (essayed by Vikrant Massey) journey after one incident completely turns around his life. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Jackie Shroff.

* SEX EDUCATION

The Netflix show brought all the confusions and questions that teenagers go through while exploring sex. The comedy series is about Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean. It will be back with another chapter in January next year.

In season one, Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley set-up a sex clinic at school to capitalise on his intuitive talent for sex advice. In season two, as a late bloomer, Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola, and also deal with his now strained relationship with Maeve.

(Sugandha Rawal can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

sug/vnc