2020 London Marathon postponed due to coronavirus

London, March 14 (IANS) This year’s London Marathon, which was supposed to take place on April 24, has been postponed to October 4 due to the global outbreak of coronavirus.

The organizers have said that every runner with a place will be able to use their place in the rescheduled event without any further payment. If they choose not to take part or are unable to do so, they will receive a refund of their entry fee.

Runners may also choose to defer their entry to the 2021 race, which is scheduled for April 25 next year, on payment of the entry fee for 2021, following the standard deferment process.

Event director Hugh Brasher said: “The world is in an unprecedented situation grappling with a global pandemic of COVID-19 and public health is everyone’s priority.”

“We know how disappointing this news will be for so many — the runners who have trained for many months, the thousands of charities for which they are raising funds and the millions who watch the race every year,” he added.

Earlier, elite football in Britain has been suspended until at least April 3.

In a statement released on Friday, the Premier League said: “Following a meeting of Shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on April 4, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time.”

–IANS

aak