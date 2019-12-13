2020 Tokyo Olympics marathon course unveiled

Tokyo, Dec 19 (IANS) Organisers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Thursday unveiled the course for the marathon after an extended delay. The event was moved to Sapporo from Tokyo a month ago to avoid the summer heat, irking officials in the Japanese capital.

The men’s and women’s marathons and race walk will start and end at the Sapporo Odori Park. The marathon races will include three loops. The larger loop will be approximately the length of a half marathon while the second loop will be 10 kilometres and will be traversed twice.

The women’s race will be held on August 8 and the men’s race will be held the next day.

Tokyo’s government has been vehemently against the shifting of the venue for the marathon. Governor Yuriko Koike said that the losses will run into millions as the marathon was the best event for showcasing the city.

–IANS

rkm/bg