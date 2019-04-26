2020 ‘Triennial of Asia’ to celebrate Asian art

New York, May 1 (IANS) ‘Triennial of Asia’, the pioneering festival celebrating top artists and innovators of Asia on a global platform, will kick off next Spring at several venues across New York, Asia Society has announced.

This festival of art, ideas and innovation will bring together 40 artists with scientists, historians, policy analysts and thought leaders from countries spanning Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas.

The centerpiece of the Triennial, an exhibition titled ‘We Do Not Dream Alone’, will open to the public on June 5, 2020 and continue till August 9.

The exhibition will spotlight many artists who have not yet been introduced to American audiences and will offer opportunities for wide-ranging conversations on art, identity and politics.

The Triennial’s theme — We Do Not Dream Alone — alludes to the acts of personal and communal dreaming and imagining that are central to artistic practice and to humanity itself.

“The works chosen for the Triennial demonstrate the power of art to unite us despite the forces that divide us and will help us examine the meaning of art from Asia in an increasingly global context,” Asia Society Museum Director Boon Hui Tan said in a statement.

“We must value art because it not only allows us to dream without fear, but also because it is one of the few civic spaces where we can disagree without explicit conflict, where the democratic potential of art to build new bridges of empathy between individuals and cultures can be expressed. Dreaming is free and it can free us,” he said.

The Triennial of Asia would be open to one and all at all locations for New Yorkers and tourists alike, Asia Society said.

