2020 Women’s U-17 World Cup to be held from November 2-21

Zurich, Sep 13 (IANS) The 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, which will be hosted by India, will be held from November 2 to 21, football’s governing body has confirmed. The host cities for the tournament are yet to be approved with FIFA inspecting five potential venues thus far.

The dates for the tournament was one of several issues discussed in a meeting of the Organising Committee (OC) for FIFA Competitions that was held in Zurich on Friday. “The OC confirmed that the competition will take place from 2 to 21 November 2020. The host cities will be confirmed in due course,” said FIFA on its website.

Tournament director Roma Khanna had told reporters on Friday that Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad, Goa and Navi Mumbai are the five venues that were inspected by the FIFA team for the tournament. She added that there are several other cities that have expressed interest.

Khanna said there will be a second round of assessment that will be done at the end of this year.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino had announced in March that India will be the host of the 2020 U-17 Women’s World Cup. The country had previously hosted the men’s U-17 World Cup in 2017.

–IANS

