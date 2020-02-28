2023 IOC session to be held in Mumbai: Bach

Lausanne (Switzerland), March 4 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Wednesday that its Executive Board decided to hold the 2023 IOC session in Mumbai.

IOC President Thomas Bach said in a press conference after the Executive Board’s meeting here that the decision has been made so as to tap the “great potential” India has in Olympic sports.

The proposal will be ratified in July in Tokyo. “The IOC Executive Board today decided to propose to the next IOC session in Tokyo to have the IOC session 2023 in Mumbai, India,” said Bach.

“Why India? It is the second most populus nation of the world. It’s a nation with a very young population and has a huge potential for Olympic sport.

“We want to tap this great potential and wanted to encourage and support the National Olympic Committee of India and all the federations and to promote Olympic sports in India. 2023 also coincides with the 75th anniversary of Indian independence. So we think this is a very good year.”

