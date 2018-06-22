21 exotic birds of foreign origin recovered in Bengal

Kolkata, June 27 (IANS) As many as 21 live exotic birds of foreign origin, smuggled into India from Bangladesh, were recovered here, a statement said on Wednesday.

Acting on specific input that the smuggled exotic birds were being transported in a vehicle heading towards Kolkata, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) sleuths identified and intercepted a car near Muragacha crossing on Kalyani Expressway with three occupants including the driver, it said.

Three red and blue macaws, three Eclectus parrots, eight pygmy falcons, and seven white ducks were found badly crammed up in plastic bags and kept inside the car and its boot.

Birds were taken by the agency to Kolkata Zoo and were handed over to officials there.

In March this year, the DRI seized 214 Indian star tortoises from here. Less than a month back, two Hollock Gibbons (Endangered species) and two Palm Civets along with a variety of exotic birds, which had all been smuggled through Bangladesh, were recovered by the agency.

“There is an urgent need to step up the fight against wildlife crime, which has environmental, social and economic impact and a concerted effort is needed by all the law enforcement agencies in combating the same,” the statement added.

