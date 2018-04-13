21 killed in MP accident

Bhopal, April 18 (IANS) At least 21 members of a wedding party were killed after a mini-truck they were travelling in fell into the Son river in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district, an official said on Wednesday.

The accident in which more than 20 others were injured, occurred late on Tuesday when the driver lost control of the vehicle while crossing the Jogdaha bridge.

The mini-truck crashed through the railing and plunged into the river.

The wedding party was en route to Bahari in Sidhi from Deosar in Singrauli district.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief over the incident.

The relief and rescue operations continued through the night. All bodies have been recovered. The injured were in hospital.

–IANS

hindi-pgh/in/vm