21 Opposition parties to meet in Delhi on Tuesday

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Two days ahead of the counting of votes for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, 21 Opposition parties will meet on Tuesday here to discuss the possibilities of a non-NDA alliance.

The meeting of the 21 opposition parties will be held at the Constitution Club here at 1.30 p.m., Telugu Desam Party (TDP) sources said on Monday.

The meeting will be attended by the several senior Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPI, CPI-M, AAP, NCP, National Conference, Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, DMK, Janata Dal-Secular and the TDP.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, as part of his efforts to unite the opposition in the last four days, held meetings with the leaders of several parties in the national capital, Lucknow and Kolkata.

Naidu had met UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury in the national capital.

He met BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.

The TDP leader also met his West Bengal counterpart in Kolkata on Monday evening.

Naidu has been moving across the country in a bid to unite them and form an alliance to stake claim in case the NDA fails to get majority.

