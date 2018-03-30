22 Al Shabaab militants killed in Somalia

Kampala, April 2 (IANS) The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) said its forces killed 22 Al Shabaab militants in Somalia on Sunday.

The army deployed in Somalia under African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) killed the terrorists when they attempted to attack bases at Quoroyole, Buulo Mareer, and Golwen in Lower Shabelle Region of Somalia, UPDF deputy army spokesperson Col. Deo Akiiki said in a statement statement, Xinhua reported.

Four UPDF soldiers were killed and six others sustained minor injuries in the morning battle, the statement said.

“Eight of their vehicles that included two vehicle-borne improvised explosives were destroyed,” Akiiki said, adding that rifles, rocket propelled guns, recoiless guns and sub-machine guns were also captured.

Uganda is one of the countries which contribute peacekeepers to AMISOM. Other countries include Burundi, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Djibouti.

AMISOM was created by the African Union’s Peace and Security Council in 2007 with an initial six-month mandate on a peacekeeping mission. The mandate was extended as terrorists loyal to al-Shabaab continued attacking different countries in the east African region, with strong bases in Somalia.

In February, the troops contributing countries agreed not to pull out of the war-ravaged Horn of Africa state as this would “lead to a reversal of the gains made by AMISOM.”

–IANS

ahm/