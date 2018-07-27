22 climate change leaders announced ahead of San Francisco event

San Francisco, Aug 1 (IANS) An initial network of 22 Climate Trailblazers, individuals from around the world who represent both emerging and established voices on climate change action, activism and ambition, was on Wednesday announced by the Global Climate Action Summit, which takes place here from September 12-14.

Those chosen demonstrate a passion for climate issues and are continuously delivering a difference in their countries and communities, either fighting on the frontlines of climate impacts or finding innovative climate solutions.

Besides bringing their unique international experience to the summit in September, the Climate Trailblazers will spread awareness of the summit’s ambitious goals within their own climate arenas in the run-up to the event.

They will humanise the event as they will show through their actions that everyday people can do extraordinary things.

The Climate Trailblazers reflect the global nature of the summit, which aims to bring together the best in international climate change activity.

Of the 22 Climate Trailblazers, six live in North America, three in Central or South America, two in Europe, four in Africa, three in Asia and four in Australia or Oceania.

They range from a social activist who works in Africa developing education campaigns and training communities on uncontrolled fires to a civil engineer who is focused on sustainable development in Iraq.

“We’re proud to support a fantastically diverse team, each of whom brings a unique perspective on climate change action. The Climate Trailblazers’ backgrounds encompass everything from sustainable farming to creating coral reefs and more.

“This unique mix of people and programs mirrors the diversity of issues and outcomes that the Summit is showcasing and demonstrates how everyone needs to be on board to address multiple challenges and to truly take ambition to the next level when it comes to tackling climate change,” Global Climate Action Summit Communications Director Nick Nuttall said.

The 2018 Global Climate Action Summit, hosted in San Francisco, will bring together state and local governments, business, and citizens from around the world to showcase climate action taking place, thereby demonstrating how the tide has turned in the race against climate change and inspiring deeper national commitments in support of the Paris Agreement.

To keep warming well below two degrees Celsius, and ideally pursue 1.5 degrees — temperatures that could lead to catastrophic consequences — worldwide emissions must start trending down in short future.

