22 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog in north India

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) At least 22 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to eight hours due to dense fog in several parts of northern India, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Northern Railway officials, Ghazipur-Anand Vihar Express was delayed by 8 hours, followed by Rewa-Anand Vihar Rewa Express running behind schedule by 6 hours, Azamgarh-Delhi Junction Kaifiyat Express was delayed by 5 hours and 45 minutes.

Even the Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Garib Rath was delayed by 5 hours, Katihar-Amritsar Express and Jamnagar-Katra Superfast were running behind schedule by 4 hours.

The Mau-Anand Vihar Express was delayed by 3 hours and 45 minutes, Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express was delayed by 3 hours.

On Tuesday, 25 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to fog in several parts of northern India.

