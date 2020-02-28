22 departments come under ‘Mo Sarkar’ in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, March 2 (IANS) A total of 22 departments have come under the ambit of the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative of the Odisha government, said an official on Monday.

The objective of the ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme is to provide service with dignity to people who are coming to government offices. It mandates that anyone visiting these offices would have his mobile number registered.

Calls will be made by the Chief Minister, the minister and the departmental authorities to randomly selected numbers with the purpose to improve the governance system by collecting feedback on behaviour and professionalism of government officers.

Five departments — water Resources, cooperation, fisheries and animal resources, social security and empowerment of persons with disability, and textiles handloom — joined the ambit of ‘Mo Sarkar’.

Launching the inclusion of these five departments, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called upon the officers to respect the will of the people.

“People are the life force of a democratic system. Government is a reflection of the will of people which is constituted to meet their aspirations. It is, therefore, imperative that public servant must uphold the dignity of the people whom they are supposed to serve and respect their will,” said the Chief Minister.

