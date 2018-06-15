22 injured in shooting at US art festival

Trenton (US), June 17 (IANS) At least 22 people were injured early on Sunday when some gunmen opened fire at a crowd at a 24-hour art festival in Trenton, New Jersey, authorities said, ruling out a terror angle.

Among the injured is a 13-year-old, who is in extremely critical condition, while four others are critical, CNN reported quoting the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police are believed to have killed one suspect, a 33-year-old man, while another was taken into custody, prosecutor Angelo Onofri said, adding multiple weapons were recovered.

“It absolutely could have been worse given the confined space and the number of shots that appear to have been fired.”

The shooting, which appears to be the result of a “neighbourhood beef”, took place around 2.45 a.m. at the Art All Night-Trenton festival at the Roebling Wire Works Building.

Police are investigating to determine if there were more suspects.

