22 kg ganja seized at Kolkata airport, four arrested

Kolkata, July 11 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau’s Kolkata wing on Tuesday busted an inter-state drug syndicate arresting four persons, including a Go Air employee, from the airport here and seized 22 kgs of ganja from them, a senior NCB official said.

The ganja was sourced from Odisha and was destined to the Andaman Islands.

“Three persons, named Mithu Roy, 34, Trishna Biswas, 38 and Gopal Nayak, 25, were initially arrested with 22 kgs of ganja from the NSCBI Airport here on Tuesday. The accused were trying to smuggle the ganja to Andaman,” NCB Kolkata Zonal Director Dilip Kumar Srivastava said in a release.

“Upon interrogating Nayak, a Go Air airlines employee named Sunny Hela, 26, was also arrested in the case,” he said.

The official said Hela, who worked with Go Air and JP Associates, used to facilitate the trafficking by providing the smugglers with ‘X-Ray checked’ tags to the traffickers beforehand at the airport.

“With the help of the tags the traffickers could escape the X-Ray scanning of the contraband,” he added.

–IANS

mgr/vd