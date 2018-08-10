22 killed in bus crash in Ecuador

Quito, Aug 15 (IANS) Twenty-two people were killed and 18 others injured on Tuesday when a bus overturned on a mountain road near Quito, officials said.

The accident involved a passenger bus with foreign tags, Ecuador’s ECU-911 emergency service said in a statement.

ECU-911 said it received two calls about two accidents in the same area, the first involving an SUV and the second a bus.

The bus apparently collided with the SUV and then flipped over, Efe reported.

Police, Red Cross, fire department and Health Ministry personnel responded to the accident.

“As of this time, we know there are 22 deceased and 18 injured. The units are doing everything necessary to handle this emergency,” ECU-911 said.

The accident victims were transported to hospitals in Quito.

