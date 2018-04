Raipur, April 3 (IANS) At least 22 policemen have been injured in Chhattisgarh when the bus they were travelling in rammed into a truck following a brake failure, officials said.

The accident took place in Nareli Ghat in Dantewada district on Monday, Kamlochan Kashyap, Dantewada Superintendent of Police, said.

The injured policemen have been admitted to hospital. Of the 22 injured, the condition of three is said to be critical.

–IANS

