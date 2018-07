23 bodies recovered after Myanmar landslide

Yangon, July 30 (IANS) Twenty three bodies have been recovered from a site where 27 people went missing last week after a landslide hit Myanmar’s Kachin state, media reports said on Monday.

Search continues for the remaining four in the Hpakant mining region, Xinhua news agency quoted regional news journal 7Day News as saying.

A massive landslide occurred on July 24, after a 91.4-metre-high pit wall of an unused jade mining site collapsed in Seik Mu village.

–IANS

