23 die in Agra dust storm

Agra, May 3 (IANS) At least 23 people have died — some officials say the figure could be much more — as a powerful 132 kmph dust storm ravaged the Taj city, leaving behind a trail of destruction, officials said on Thursday.

Officials confirmed that 13 people died in Khairagarh, three in Saiyan block, one in Kagarol and two each in Bah, Fatehabad and Itmad-ud-daula areas on Wednesday night. Most deaths were caused by walls caving in.

A number of marriage pandals were in a shambles after the rampaging storm lasted nearly an hour, followed by 45 mm of rain.

In several rural areas, there were reports of cattle deaths due to a hailstorm. Saiyan block suffered maximum damage, according to police.

The storm also uprooted trees, killed birds and brought down hoardings.

The Taj was damaged in the April 11 dust storm. Luckily, it escaped any major damage on Wednesday night.

