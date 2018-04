Raipur, April 14 (IANS) At least 23 Maoists surrendered to police on Saturday in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, an official said.

They did not bring any weapons.

Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla said that of those who surrendered, five had arrest warrants against them, for involvement in serious crimes.

Some of them had been actively associated with the Maoists for nearly a decade, he added.

–IANS

hindi-ahm/nir/vd