23 pilgrims killed in Mexico bus accident

Mexico City, May 30 (IANS) At least 23 Catholic pilgrims were killed when a bus carrying them hit a cargo truck and erupted in flames in Mexico, authorities said.

The collision took place on Wednesday in the state of Veracruz. The pilgrims were returning home to the Archdiocese of Tuxtla in Chiapas after visiting Mexico City’s Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, CNN quoted the Mexican federal police as saying.

Among the injured was the parish priest who organised the pilgrimage, reported to be in serious condition at a hospital in the area.

–IANS

ksk