230 kg Ganja seized in Bengal, two arrested

Kolkata, Aug 25 (IANS) The city unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday seized 230 kgs of ganja from a vehicle in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district and arrested two residents of Assam in this connection, a senior NCB official said.

The seizure was made from Alipurduar district’s Madarihat area during a joint operation by the NCB personnel and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) troopers.

“The two accused, both residents of Assam’s Dhubri district, brought the contraband worth Rs 40 lakh from Assam and were travelling to a nearby Falakata railway station when they were arrested from the truck. They were planning to take the contraband to Kolkata,” Zonal Director of Bureau’s Kolkata unit Dilip Kumar Srivastava said in a release.

“The two arrested accused will be produced in the Jalpaiguri court along with the seized contraband on Saturday for further legal action,” he added.

–IANS

mgr/nir