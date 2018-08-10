233 pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar, Aug 12 (IANS) A batch of 233 pilgrims left Jammu for the cave shrine in the Kashmir Valley on Sunday, police said.

“The pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here in an escorted convoy of 11 vehicles for the Valley today,” the police said.

“Of these, 140 Yatris are going to Baltal base camp while 93 are goi ng to Pahalgam base camp”.

Since it started on June 28, over 2.77 lakh pilgrims have performed the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

Coinciding with Shravan Purnima festival, the Yatra will end on August 26.

–IANS

sq/ksk