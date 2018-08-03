237 pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra

Jammu, Aug 8 (IANS) A small batch of 237 pilgrims on Wednesday left Jammu to perform the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

They left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in an escorted convoy of 14 vehicles for the Kashmir Valley. Out of them, 20 pilgrims are headed to the Pahalgam base camp while 217 are going to Baltal, the police said.

The number of pilgrims has been decreasing with each passing day because all those who officially registered themselves for the 2018 Yatra have already performed the pilgrimage that started on June 28.

Many service providers who set up free kitchens — Langars — have left the valley as not many pilgrims are heading to the cave shrine.

Nearly 2.75 lakh pilgrims have performed the Yatra in over 40 days.

Coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival the Yatra will end on August 26.

–IANS

sq/in