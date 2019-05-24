24 arrested for flesh trade in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 26 (IANS) Twenty-four people, including six women, were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in flesh trade at an upscale building in Sector 57 here.

The accused have been booked under Immoral Trafficking Act under sections 3, 4, 5, 7, and 8, and were produced in a local court which granted them bail with a strong warning.

The building had been rented by one Rajiv Yadav, a native of Mahendragarh district in Haryana.

“We had specific information about immoral activities taking place in the building. The information was given by a neighbour. Subsequently, a joint team of Durga Shakti Rapid Action Force and sector 56 team raided at the place and arrested the accused,” said Shamsher Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) and Gurugram Police spokesperson.

“During investigation, it emerged that one Gurmit Singh is the actual tout who had the job of arranging girls. The job of another accused Harish was to contact potential customers and lure them for immoral practice. Besides, Bhojraj, a resident of Nepal, was also hired as a security guard for the building.”

The officer said the racket was going on for the past few months.

Another officer said the accused used to charge Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 per day. Harish used to contact customers through a Whatsapp group by uploading information and photos of the girls.

“We have managed to arrested Gurmit Singh and Bhojraj during the raid but Rajiv Yadav and Harish managed to slip away. Besides, a majority of the arrested persons belong to Delhi. Three are residents of Gurugram,” Singh said.

–IANS

str/kr